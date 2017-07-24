Monday, 24 July 2017

Old tyres reused to provide school with outdoor play area

A PLAY area made out of old tyres has been installed at Crazies Hill Primary School.

The £8,500 “tyre park” includes old tyres laid on their side and others cut in half which pupils at the school can jump over and play on.

It was paid for through National Lottery funding and built in one day earlier this year. The play area was officially opened on Tuesday last week by headteacher Philippa Chan, Crazies Hill residents’ association chairman Dave Smith and two pupils: the oldest girl, 11-year-old Laura Marcial, and youngest boy, Theodore Leathen, five.

Mrs Chan said: “Before it would get waterlogged when it rained and the children weren’t able to use it all year round.

“There is a path and a track round the tyre park for bikes so it’s helping us meet the children’s physical needs. It’s already very well used!”

Mr Smith also presented the school with a cheque towards its new outdoor classroom. The school is trying to raise £25,000 to pay for the single-storey classroom.

More than £600 was raised at the residents’ association’s annual barbecue last month, while another £4,000 was made at a comedy night at the Wargrave Village Festival.

