Monday, 24 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Man dies as car flips over

A MAN has died after his car flipped on its side in Sonning.

Emergency services were called to Pound Lane, between the A4 roundabout and the Duffield Road junction, at about 6.40pm on Monday and found a white BMW on its side and a man trapped inside.

The man, who was in his thirties, was cut free having sustained serious injuries. He later died at the Royal Berkshire Hospital. His next of kin have been informed.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33