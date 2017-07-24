Man dies as car flips over

A MAN has died after his car flipped on its side in Sonning.

Emergency services were called to Pound Lane, between the A4 roundabout and the Duffield Road junction, at about 6.40pm on Monday and found a white BMW on its side and a man trapped inside.

The man, who was in his thirties, was cut free having sustained serious injuries. He later died at the Royal Berkshire Hospital. His next of kin have been informed.