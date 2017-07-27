Olympic champion takes on charity row

OLYMPIC rowing champion Alex Gregory is taking part in a charity row from Barcelona to Ibiza.

The former Leander captain, who lives near Henley, departed on Wednesday morning and is expected to finish the 200 mile journey on Saturday.

He had been due to depart on Monday but the start was delayed due to bad weather.

Four crews are taking part in the challenge and each one is using a 24-foot long ocean rowing boat to cover the distance.

Tweeting from the boat on Wednesday Gregory, who won gold medals at the Olympics in 2012 and 2016, said: “Beautiful sunset rowing here! The southerly wind has finally eased and we are in high spirits!”

The event is organised by the Noman campaign, an organisation trying to raise awareness of human papilloma virus, which affects the skin.

It can increase the risk of getting cancer if it is not resolved quickly.

For more information, visit https://nomancampaign.org/