Head gets wet

A HEADTEACHER was soaked with wet sponges at a summer fete.

Derren Gray, who is responsible for Charvil Piggott Primary School and Piggott School in Wargrave, was one of several staff to take part in “splat the teacher” at the event at the former.

Dozens of families attended the event, which was organised by the Park Lane school’s association.

There were stalls and other games including hook-a-duck and a penalty shootout as well as a toy tombola, a barbecue and tennis tutoring with members of Charvil Community Tennis Club.

The fete raised more than £1,000 for the school.