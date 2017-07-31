Monday, 31 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Head gets wet

A HEADTEACHER was soaked with wet sponges at a summer fete.

Derren Gray, who is responsible for Charvil Piggott Primary School and Piggott School in Wargrave, was one of several staff to take part in “splat the teacher” at the event at the former.

Dozens of families attended the event, which was organised by the Park Lane school’s association.

There were stalls and other games  including hook-a-duck and a penalty shootout as well as a toy tombola, a barbecue and tennis tutoring with members of Charvil Community Tennis Club.

The fete raised more than £1,000 for the school.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33