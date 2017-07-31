Warning to boaters

BOATERS on the River Thames have been urged to be vigilant during this year’s Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta.

The Environment Agency has put restrictions on a stretch of the river from Wargrave slipway to Shiplake railway bridge from 8am to 8pm on Friday, August 4 and from 6am to 8pm on Saturday, August 5.

There will be a navigation channel for boats on the Wargrave side of the river, while entrants in the regatta will used a channel on the Shiplake side.

There will also be a narrow buoyed channel along the Wargrave bank for punting races.

Boaters have been told to maintain a safe speed and lookout on the stretch, while bathing is not allowed on or near the course during racing.

Boaters have also been warned to look out for people taking part in the annual swim which is held ahead of the regatta on Saturday from 6am to 8am.