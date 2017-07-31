Monday, 31 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tighter zip wire

MORE than £300 is to be spent by Wargrave Parish Council on tightening a zip wire at the play area in East View Road.

The council has also agreed to continue investigating the cost of new soft surfacing for the playground after being quoted more than £4,600 for bark chippings.

The play area was refurbished with new equipment in 2015 at a cost of £45,000.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33