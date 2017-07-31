Tighter zip wire

Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
Monday, 31 July 2017
MORE than £300 is to be spent by Wargrave Parish Council on tightening a zip wire at the play area in East View Road.
The council has also agreed to continue investigating the cost of new soft surfacing for the playground after being quoted more than £4,600 for bark chippings.
The play area was refurbished with new equipment in 2015 at a cost of £45,000.
31 July 2017
