Advice axed

A BUS which served Wargrave as a mobile information centre has been withdrawn.

The vehicle, known as MICe, travelled around the region offering advice on issues such as health, education, transport and disability.

Wargrave Parish Council chairman Richard Bush said: “It’s really sad but there’s nothing we can do. It would be right to say thanks to all the trustees for the service they have provided us with.”

