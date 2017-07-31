Advice axed

Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
THE organisers of Goring’s Britain in Bloom entry ... [more]
Monday, 31 July 2017
A BUS which served Wargrave as a mobile information centre has been withdrawn.
The vehicle, known as MICe, travelled around the region offering advice on issues such as health, education, transport and disability.
Wargrave Parish Council chairman Richard Bush said: “It’s really sad but there’s nothing we can do. It would be right to say thanks to all the trustees for the service they have provided us with.”
31 July 2017
More News:
Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
THE organisers of Goring’s Britain in Bloom entry ... [more]
Villagers play silly games at church's annual family fun day
DOZENS of children and adults took part in a ... [more]
Garden centre boss admits defeat in planning dispute
A LONG-RUNNING planning dispute involving a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say