Monday, 31 July 2017

Tennis camps

SUMMER camps for children will be held at Charvil Community Tennis Club.

The camps for five- to 13-year-olds will be held at the club in East Park Farm, off Park Lane, from August 7 to 11 and 21 to 25.

Sessions will be run from 10am to 1pm and cost £18 per day or £69 for the week. Equipment will be provided.

For more information, call coach Dane Marshall on 07875 707173 or email dane.marshall@charvil
communitytennis.org.uk

