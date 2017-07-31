Tennis camps

Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
Monday, 31 July 2017
SUMMER camps for children will be held at Charvil Community Tennis Club.
The camps for five- to 13-year-olds will be held at the club in East Park Farm, off Park Lane, from August 7 to 11 and 21 to 25.
Sessions will be run from 10am to 1pm and cost £18 per day or £69 for the week. Equipment will be provided.
For more information, call coach Dane Marshall on 07875 707173 or email dane.marshall@charvil
communitytennis.org.uk
