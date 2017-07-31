Man flashed at mother

A MAN exposed himself to a young mother in Charvil.

The woman, who is in her thirties, was with her baby near Charvil Lake in Old Bath Road at about 4pm on July 4 when she was approached by the man.

He made a suggestive comment before exposing himself and touching her clothing. When the woman threatened to call the police, he fled towards Landsend Lane.

Police described the offender as white, in his late twenties or thirties, slim, about 6ft 3in and wearing a blue T-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and trainers. He spoke with an Eastern European accent.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.