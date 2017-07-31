Dancer visit

Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
THE organisers of Goring’s Britain in Bloom entry ... [more]
Monday, 31 July 2017
DANCER Ian Waite, who performed on Strictly Come Dancing, is to visit The Henley College on September 17 to train people on how to become teachers.
Waite, a professional dancer originally from Reading, will be teaching FitSteps, a form of dance exercise he founded with fellow Strictly dancer Natalie Lowe and competitor Mark Foster in 2013. The dance is a combination of ballroom and Latin.
31 July 2017
