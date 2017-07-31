Monday, 31 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Dancer visit

DANCER Ian Waite, who performed on Strictly Come Dancing, is to visit The Henley College on September 17 to train people on how to become teachers.

Waite, a professional dancer originally from Reading, will be teaching FitSteps, a form of dance exercise he founded with fellow Strictly dancer Natalie Lowe and competitor Mark Foster in 2013. The dance is a combination of ballroom and Latin.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33