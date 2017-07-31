Monday, 31 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Decision delay

A DECISION on plans for three new homes in Rotherfield Road, Henley, has been deferred so planning officers can visit the site.

Anthony Wrigley wants to demolish an existing house and replace it with the five-bedroom properties.

Town councillors and neighbours oppose the application, saying the development would be over-intensive.

The final decision will be made by South Oxfordshire District Council.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33