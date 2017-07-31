Decision delay

Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
Monday, 31 July 2017
A DECISION on plans for three new homes in Rotherfield Road, Henley, has been deferred so planning officers can visit the site.
Anthony Wrigley wants to demolish an existing house and replace it with the five-bedroom properties.
Town councillors and neighbours oppose the application, saying the development would be over-intensive.
The final decision will be made by South Oxfordshire District Council.
31 July 2017
