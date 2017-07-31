Villagers play silly games at church's annual family fun day

DOZENS of children and adults took part in a family fun day in Wargrave.

The event was held at Mill Green off Station Road and aimed at children under 12 and their families.

Games included a three-legged blindfold race and water volleyball, where players had to throw a water balloon over a rope to a team on the other side using blankets without bursting it.

The event is held each year for local families and organised by parishioners of St Mary’s Church, who also provide refreshments.

This year’s event was attended by new Wargrave deacon Hugh Barne and his wife Grace.

Organiser Camilla Cook said: “We split the families into teams of all different ages and played some ridiculous games on the green, including one with frozen boxer shorts and a water balloon catapult.

“Some people from the church family had made sandwiches and tea and cake for us to have on the green.

“We were thrilled with how it went and really pleased to see church members and families from the village.”