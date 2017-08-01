Pub landlady passes away

THE landlady of a pub in Sonning Common has passed away aged 46.

Ellie Gallagher Blues, who ran the Butchers Arms, died on Sunday after a long battle with bowel cancer.

Her and her husband Rob, who married in 2013, have run the Brakspear pub in Blounts Court Road since 2012.

The pub will be closed all day tomorrow (Wednesday), when Mrs Blues will be buried in Ireland, where she was originally from.

A wake will take place at the pub from 5pm to 9pm tomorrow (Wednesday) and all who knew Mrs Blues are welcome to attend.

Tom Davies, Brakspear chief executive, said, “Everyone at Brakspear is saddened by this news; Ellie was a warm and welcoming person, which made her an outstanding landlady. Our thoughts are with Rob and the rest of her family at this sad time.”

In the last two years teams of regulars who enjoy cycling have raised almost £10,000 for charity Beating Bowel Cancer by riding to the Isle of Wight and Dorset.