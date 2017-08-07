Monday, 07 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

NHS overhaul

A MEETING about reforming health services in Oxfordshire will be held on Monday.

The Oxfordshire joint health overview and scrutiny committee, which comprises councillors and members of the public, will discuss the first phase of Oxfordshire NHS’s transformation plan, which covers issues including the use of acute hospital beds and stroke services as well as individual hospitals.

The plan is due to be approved by the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group board on Thursday.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33