NHS overhaul

Monday, 07 August 2017
A MEETING about reforming health services in Oxfordshire will be held on Monday.
The Oxfordshire joint health overview and scrutiny committee, which comprises councillors and members of the public, will discuss the first phase of Oxfordshire NHS’s transformation plan, which covers issues including the use of acute hospital beds and stroke services as well as individual hospitals.
The plan is due to be approved by the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group board on Thursday.
07 August 2017
