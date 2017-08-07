Monday, 07 August 2017

Floral dance

A FLOWER show will be held at the Methodist church in Highmoor Road, Caversham, on Wednesday, September 13 at 7.30pm.

Lee Berrill, a florist from Northampton, is staging the show, called ”Let's Dance”.

