Award restarts

Monday, 07 August 2017
THE next course for youngsters who want to achieve the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award will be held at the Eyot Centre in Henley from next month.
The boat club in Wargrave Road holds courses for the bronze, silver and gold awards.
The voluntary award scheme is for 14- to 24-year-olds, comprising volunteering, physical, practical and social skills tasks and expeditions. For more information, visit www.eyotcentre.co.uk
07 August 2017
