Monday, 07 August 2017

Actors in the case of vanishing toilets

ACTORS appearing in an open-air production at Caversham Court Gardens were almost caught short when their portable toilets went “missing” before a performance.

Progress Theatre was staging The Wind in the Willows when officials discovered the toilets had been removed.

The cast and crew were forced to use the public toilets at the riverside beauty spot instead. It turns out the problem was caused by a “big misunderstanding”.

Producer Carole Brown says the company which provided the toilets accidentally removed them two days early after mistaking the date when the production ended.

“They are very red-faced about it,” she says. “It left me in a predicament but luckily Caversham Court Gardens has toilets so we had to make do. They were left open while we were in residence so it didn’t cause too many problems.”

Despite the mix-up, the 11 days of performances went well. “We were well received and were quite lucky with the weather,” says Carole.

