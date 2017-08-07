Monday, 07 August 2017

Mum's on the ball

WARGRAVE teenager Euan Woods lived the dream of many a cricket fan last week when he served as 12th man for England’s Test match with South Africa.

But the 18-year-old’s moment in the spotlight was almost spoiled when he was named on the team sheet posted on Twitter as “Evan”.

Luckily, his proud mother Michelle spotted the error and corrected it.

