Monday, 07 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Beware callers

RESIDENTS of Henley are being warned not to buy goods from cold callers.

Nextdoor Central Henley, a social media network, says that aggressive salesmen sellling poor quality kitchen and clean wares are operating in the area.

Trading Standards officers advise that residents, particularly elderly or vulnerable people, should not open the door to strangers or buy or sell on their doorstep.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33