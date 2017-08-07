Beware callers

Fight to have new school in village neighbourhood plan
RESIDENTS of Henley are being warned not to buy goods from cold callers.
Nextdoor Central Henley, a social media network, says that aggressive salesmen sellling poor quality kitchen and clean wares are operating in the area.
Trading Standards officers advise that residents, particularly elderly or vulnerable people, should not open the door to strangers or buy or sell on their doorstep.
07 August 2017
