Post office idea fails

A POP-UP post office will not be allowed to open at Checkendon Primary School as it would not be a “secure environment”.

The school had offered to host a counter for an hour each week following the closure of the village post office last year.

Post Office Counters has ruled out the move after being approached by Checkendon Parish Council.

It said the school “would not be an acceptable solution for a pop-up counter as the public required access to a secure environment”.

Now parish councillor Tim Corbishley is to investigate installing a wooden hut in the car park of the village hall for a post office counter.

He said: “We are still looking for an outreach-style post office and are looking for premises. The next idea is to have a very small temporary building in the village hall car park. We will keep going until we have a solution.”

Former postmaster Bal Budesha closed the post office in February last year. His decision came after he failed to sell the business or relocate it to the former Four Horseshoes pub in the village, which closed in 2013.

He was granted planning permission to demolish the shop and replace it with a house.

