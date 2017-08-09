Couple win summer pub award two months after purchase

A PUB has scooped its first award as a free house, writes David White.

The Flowing Spring in Playhatch was named the summer pub of the season by the South Oxfordshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale.

It comes less than two months after landlords Nick Willson and his wife Hazel Lucas bought the freehold of the pub from Fuller’s after six years as tenants.

The award was presented to the couple by South Oxfordshire CAMRA chairman David Cooper.

It recognises their success in buying the freehold, their commitment to keeping it a traditional country pub and for the extended range of real ales they now offer.

Mr Willson said: “We’re so proud to have received this award. Having traded here for more six years, we were determined to purchase the pub from Fuller’s. It is our livelihood and we love the pub, the customers and what we have achieved.

“Other prospective buyers who had viewed the pub clearly had no intention of keeping it as one, looking at it as a piece of land to develop — even though it’s on a flood plain. We couldn’t let that happen.

“We’re very grateful for all the support from CAMRA and from our fantastic customers. The pub is safe for many years to come.”

In 2015 the pub was named in the top 10 vegan-friendly pubs in the UK and last year it won silver in the national FreeFrom Eating Out Awards. In 2012 it was named CAMRA winter pub of the season.

Since the couple took over the pub, they have endured flooding of the car park two years in a row.

Now they are facing the prospect of the A4155 Henley Road, where the pub is located, being closed for two months while the road is repaired.