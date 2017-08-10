Road to be closed for 10 weeks

REPAIRS of a subsided road in Playhatch will begin on August 21 and last an estimated 10 weeks.

The work on the A4155 Henley Road between the Playhatch roundabout and Spring Lane are being carried out by a contractor for Oxfordshire County Council and will cost about £1million.

Earlier this year, the embankment was found to be slipping, causing the road surface to crack and become unsafe, following flooding in previous years.

The repair work will stabilise the embankment along the westbound lane with a sheet pile retaining wall. The contractor will also install a vehicle restraint system, make improvements to the road drainage system and resurface the carriageway.

The first week of work will be carried out under the traffic light control system currently in place with one lane in use alternatively.

However, from August 29 the road will be fully closed for engineering and safety reasons. The public footpath between the A4155 and Dunsden Green will also be closed during this time.

A signed vehicle diversion route will be in place via the A4155 to Caversham, the A4074 to Crowmarsh Gifford, the A4130 to Henley and the A4155 towards Spring Lane.

Businesses will be open and accessible during the work. Access gates will be provided for local residents.

Yvonne Constance, the council’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “We know that there will be disruption for people while the work is done and we appreciate everyone’s patience.

“We only do work like this when it is absolutely essential. In this case it is almost an emergency due to the state of the road.”