Monday, 14 August 2017

Open church

OPEN days are to be held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave on September 9 and 10.

Half-hourly drop-in sessions will take place from 11am to 3pm on both days with information on the church’s outreach work, community groups and events. Visitors will be able to go up the bell tower.

There will be refreshments and activities for children.

