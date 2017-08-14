Monday, 14 August 2017

Farmyard fun

A STORYTIME session with a farmyard theme will be held at Wargrave library on Wednesday, August 23 from 9.30am to 10.15am.

This will include stories and rhymes about farmyard animals as well as arts and crafts.

The session is for children aged seven and under and costs £1.50. For more information, call the library on 0118 940 4656.

