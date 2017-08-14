Homes plan moves closer

PLANS for 10 new homes on the site of a car showroom in Wargrave look set to be approved subject to conditions.

Oraclemarker wants to close Wargrave Village Car Sales in High Street and redevelop the site, which it bought last year.

Now Wokingham Borough Council is being recommended to approve the application after planning officers suggested 20 conditions, including more parking spaces and removal of the rear access.

These were two of the main issues concerning Wargrave parish councillors.