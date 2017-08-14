Hospital physios contract switched

A NEW provider will take over the physiotherapy department at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley next month.

Healthshare, which runs physio and musculoskeletal services across the country, will take over from the Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust after successfully tendering for the contract.

The musculoskeletal physiotherapy service will offer the same services to NHS patients with conditions affecting joints, bones, tendons, ligaments and muscles.

The most serious cases will be seen from Friday, September 1 and the rest of the department will open on October 2.

A spokeswoman for the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, which is responsible for services at the new £10 million hospital, said: “We procured a new musculoskeletal service, including physiotherapy and podiatry in an open tender.

“Healthshare are our new provider. They run several NHS physiotherapy and MSK services in England.”

Meanwhile, patients in the Henley area will be able to book extra appointments with doctors as part of a countywide scheme.

GPs and nurses are offering up to 5,000 more appointments a month under an initiative launched by the commissioning group.

More than half of these are during times when practices are usually closed, such as evenings and weekends.

Henley has two GPs practices, the Bell and Hart surgeries, as well as the new hospital, which opened in March last year.

Julie Dandridge, head of primary care at the commissioning group, said: “We want patients to have access to more appointments throughout the week, including at weekends, to deliver more effective care in Oxfordshire.

“More evening and weekend routine appointments suit some people, especially those who work long hours, have commitments or prefer a more flexible time to see a doctor or nurse.

“I encourage local people to use this local service designed to improve patient care and wellbeing.”