Street lights changing

SOME street lights in Wargrave are to be replaced.

Wokingham Borough Council is installing new LED lights across the borough, which will cut the carbon footprint of each lamp by up to 70 per cent.

Four lights in Wargrave recreation ground and near the bowls club in East View Road will be replaced.

Parish deputy clerk Melanie Quinn warned that the hedge near the club might have to be trimmed before the work can take place.

She told a parish council meeting: “Where the lights are in the hedge it has to be cut back to allow them access.”

Councillor Marion Pope, asked the council to liaise with the bowls club, where she is a member, before trimming the hedge.

