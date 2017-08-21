Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
Monday, 21 August 2017
AN outdoor gym could be installed in Wargrave. Parish councillors first considered the idea following the refurbishment of the children’s play area in East View Road in 2015 with £45,000 worth of new equipment. Councillor Marion Pope said: “They have one in Sindlesham and it’s great.”
21 August 2017
More News:
Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
New wheelchair makes nature reserve accessible to all
THE Withymead nature reserve near Goring has ... [more]
POLL: Have your say