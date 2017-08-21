Fares rise 3.6 per cent

RAIL fares are to increase by up to 3.6 per cent in January, the steepest rise in five years.

The Government announced this week that the price of regulated tickets would rise in line with the retail prices index figure for July.

This covers “anytime” and some off-peak fares, with travel from the Henley branch line to London rising by about 50p.

It will also affect season ticket holders, meaning regular commuters from Henley, Shiplake and Wargrave to stations including London Paddington will pay more.

Fares for unregulated tickets such as advance journeys will be set in December.