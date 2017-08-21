Neighbours opposed to bungalow extension

PLANS to turn a Wargrave bungalow into a five-bedroom home have been opposed by neighbours and parish councillors.

The Hall family, who own the property in Blakes Road, want to build a second floor to provide more room.

But neighbours say the bungalow was built more than 50 years ago as one of several that were not meant to be extended.

They also claim the road would not be able to cope with additional traffic.

One neighbour told a meeting of Wargrave Parish Council: “I’m concerned that this would set a dangerous precedent for future development.

“[The street] is a short driveway which passes dangerously close to two properties. The noise, dust and disturbance does constitute a nuisance. [The property] is not suitable for the road now, let alone after redevelopment.

“Access to Blakes Road continues to be a problem. As residents of a property at the top for more than 30 years, the increasing traffic volumes make access exceedingly dangerous.

“I just don’t think this is a suitable location for a five-bedroom family home.”

Councillor Marion Pope said: “I think it’s overdevelopment of the property. The main access on that road is very dangerous.”

Councillor Angela Cordell said: “It would change the character of the road.”

Councillor Michael Etwell and Philip Davies agreed there would be more traffic.

Wokingham Borough Council will decide whether to approve the application.