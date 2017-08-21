Fined despite following advice

ALAN O’DAIR received a fine after parking at the surgeries’ car park at just before 9am on Friday, May 26.

The 87-year-old says he had two appointments at the Bell surgery that day, a blood test at 9.10am and an appointment with a doctor at 10am.

In order to avoid being fined, he followed the advice of staff at the surgery and re-entered his registration details ahead of the second appointment.

However, he still received a penalty notice in the post the following week.

Mr O’Dair called Smart Parking but received no reply, so he paid the fine, which was reduced from £100 to £60 if paid within 14 days.

At the same time, he appealed in writing but Smart Parking said it had “received no correspondence” that his car was exempt from parking restrictions on the day. Mr O’Dair then wrote again explaining the situation and requesting that his £60 was refunded.

The company then cancelled the fine as an “act of goodwill” but insisted that Mr O’Dair had breached the terms and conditions.

A Smart Parking spokesman said: “Smart Parking is a member of the British Parking Association and strictly follow its guidelines. We operate a fully audited appeals process.

“Smart Parking manages the car park at the Hart and Bell surgeries to make sure genuine patients always get the chance to park.

“There are 10 signs across the car park which clearly highlight the terms and condition of use.”