Social club manager given retirement send-off by members

THE manager of the Henley 60+ Social Club has left after five years.

Lynda Mortimer was presented with gifts at a farewell party at the club in Greys Road car park.

These included £230 of John Lewis vouchers, a card and flowers from members to thank her for her work.

Mrs Mortimer, 64, and her husband Michael are to move from their home in Greys Road, Henley, to Cornwall at the end of the month. She said: “We felt it was the right time to go and we both love Cornwall.

“It’s going to be very strange not coming into the club and chatting to people. I’ll miss it dreadfully.

“The club is so important for the people of the town, particularly the elderly who are on their own.

“It’s somewhere they can go for companionship and a hot meal.” Mrs Mortimer joined the club in 2012 having previously worked as a customer service assistant at Lloyds Bank in Reading Road and at the NatWest bank in Market Place.

She recalled: “Then I wanted a change and to reduce my hours because my husband had just retired.

“I thought this job made sense because it was a social job, chatting to people like I was doing in the bank. It gave me a chance to meet people and hear their stories. The club’s members are so welcoming.”

Gill Dodds, chairwoman of the club’s management committee, said: “Lynda is a lovely, warm, friendly person and the members have loved her time as manager. They are going to miss her greatly.”

Mrs Mortimer will be replaced by Sharon Donovan, from Marlow, who will work alongside the club’s other manager Connie Butt.