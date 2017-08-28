School mag

Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
A CAR dealer in Wargrave says he is prepared to ... [more]
Monday, 28 August 2017
PUPILS at Piggott School in Wagrave have launched their own magazine.
The first edition of Piggott Pages, which was written by year nine students, will be published at the start of the new school year next month.
28 August 2017
More News:
Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
A CAR dealer in Wargrave says he is prepared to ... [more]
Council to consider idea of moving school for housing
PROPOSALS to relocate Goring Primary School and ... [more]
Families come together at village's third annual fun day
HUNDREDS of people attended a community fun ... [more]
POLL: Have your say