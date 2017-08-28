£1,100 grants

Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
Monday, 28 August 2017
GRANTS totalling more than £1,100 are to be given to charities and community groups by Charvil Parish Council.
Citizens Advice will receive £618, Berkshire Vision will get £250, family charity Home-Start will receive £200 and £50 will go to the Wokingham district Veteran Tree Association.
The council will consider an application from children’s charity ME2 Club later this year.
