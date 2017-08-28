Monday, 28 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

£1,100 grants

GRANTS totalling more than £1,100 are to be given to charities and community groups by Charvil Parish Council.

Citizens Advice will receive £618, Berkshire Vision will get £250, family charity Home-Start will receive £200 and £50 will go to the Wokingham district Veteran Tree Association.

The council will consider an application from children’s charity ME2 Club later this year.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33