Toilets fixed

EMERGENCY repairs have been carried out at public toilets in Charvil.

The parish council paid £600 to replace the water tank at the toilets in the village hall, off Park Lane.

It has also agreed to pay almost £700 to repair a broken barrier at East Park Farm.

