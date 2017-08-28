Monday, 28 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Branch line to close for tests

THE Henley branch line will be closed for 34 hours over a weekend next month as overhead electric cables are tested.

The line, which serves Henley, Shiplake, Wargrave and Twyford, will be closed from 2pm on Saturday, September 16 and all day on the Sunday,

Replacement buses will be provided along the route, although passengers will not be able to travel with non-folding bicycles, heavy luggage or animals.

Network Rail has electrified the main line from Paddington to Maidenhead but plans to electrify the branch line were deferred indefinitely last year.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33