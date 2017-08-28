Branch line to close for tests

THE Henley branch line will be closed for 34 hours over a weekend next month as overhead electric cables are tested.

The line, which serves Henley, Shiplake, Wargrave and Twyford, will be closed from 2pm on Saturday, September 16 and all day on the Sunday,

Replacement buses will be provided along the route, although passengers will not be able to travel with non-folding bicycles, heavy luggage or animals.

Network Rail has electrified the main line from Paddington to Maidenhead but plans to electrify the branch line were deferred indefinitely last year.