Families come together at village's third annual fun day

HUNDREDS of people attended a community fun day in Wargrave.

The event, which was organised by housing staff at Wokingham Borough Council, took place on Kings Field, off Blakes Road, on Wednesday afternoon.

Attractions included bouncy castles, face-painting, a climbing wall and children’s entertainer Mr Muddles, alias Nick Saunders, who performed magic tricks and made balloon animals.

There were stalls manned by the council, Thames Valley Police and Bracknell and Wokingham College as well as food and drink for sale.

The visitors included Wokingham Deputy Mayor John Kaiser, who said: “This sort of event is about bringing people together. You see fewer small local fetes organised by councils and for local tenants to take the lead like this is excellent. It’s all about getting communities to talk to each other.”

It is the third year running the council has staged the fun day.

Kim Jakubiszyn, service manager for tenant and leaseholder involvement at the council, said: “Each local authority has standards and part of that is engagement with the wider community.

“We work with volunteers and go to areas across the borough where we can engage with tenants in a fun way.

“It was a wonderful day. We had so many young people here and it turned out to be sunny and warm. We really enjoyed it.”