Carer stole from client

A WOMAN has been spared jail after being found guilty of stealing £200 from a man she was caring for.

Kerry Guy, 39, from Sonning Common, was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid community service for taking the money from Matthew O’Sullivan’s bank account.

Guy, who had pleaded not guilty, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday.

Judge Paul Dugdale said: “This is a very sad case. You worked as a carer, which is an important job in the community. In fairness, you worked as a carer for a long time and nothing went wrong.

“You worked with Matthew O’Sullivan for two decades and on one occasion something went wrong.

“You took his bank card and took £200 out of his account. You got caught. The real punishment is that you are no longer working as a carer.”

Guy, who receives state benefits of less than £100 a week, was also ordered to pay back Mr O’Sullivan at £5 per week and a court surcharge of £85.