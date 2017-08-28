Monday, 28 August 2017

Changing rooms makeover

THE changing rooms at Henley leisure centre and swimming pool will be closed for eight weeks for a £150,000 refurbishment.

The wet changing rooms, which are for swimmers at the Gillotts Lane centre, will be fitted with new cubicles, lockers and LED lighting by South Oxfordshire District Council, starting in November.

While the work is taking place, swimmers have been asked to use the dry changing rooms, which are usually for gym and sport users.

The pool, gym and other facilities will all remain open during the work.

Councillor Lynn Lloyd, cabinet member for leisure at the council, said: “The refurbished area will provide a much better changing environment for swimmers.

“This investment is part of our ongoing commitment to provide the best leisure facilities for all our residents across South Oxfordshire.”

In February, the Henley Standard exposed dirty changing rooms and showers at centre.

A member complained about dirty and broken showers, blocked drains, stained tiles and rubbish such as used plasters and chewing gum left on the floor.

GLL, which runs the centre for the council, blamed its previous cleaning contractor and said extra efforts would be made to keep the facilities clean.

The centre has a gym and Henley’s only swimming pool following the closure of LA Fitness. It was last refurbished in 2008.

