Boy who beat brain tumour at fun day

A BOY who has recovered from a brain tumour is to attend a charity day at Camp Mohawk, near Wargrave, with his family.

Charlie Ilsley, 10, was given just weeks to live before doctors removed the growth in 2015 and spent much of the following year in hospital, undergoing four bouts of chemotherapy.

He has since been given the all-clear and is on the mend, putting on weight and growing his hair back.

Charlie and his parents, Toni and Mark, of Buckingham Drive, Emmer Green, will now take part in the Brain Tumour Charity’s family day at the centre for children with special needs next Saturday (September 9).

Visting children will be able to enjoy activities including an inflatable obstacle course, a petting zoo and a soft play area and an ice cream van will be on site.

The Ilsleys are also supporting HeadSmart, a campaign run by the charity to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of childhood brain tumours and to help diagnoses to be made more quickly.

Mrs Ilsley said: “We know from our own experience how important it is for doctors and parents to recognise when a child might have a brain tumour.

“HeadSmart has had an impact already but there are still too many people out there who don’t spot the warning signs. After Charlie’s diagnosis we felt very isolated.”

She added: “We are really looking forward to the fun day and meeting other families who are going through similar experiences.”

The event will take place at the centre in Highfield Lane from 10am to 4pm.

For more information, visit www.campmohawk.org.uk