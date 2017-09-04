Bully the model sold for £650

A “HERD” of seven model cattle which decorated a garden centre near Wargrave was sold at auction for more than £3,000.

The large models were sold to pay for renovation at Hare Hatch Sheeplands, which recently settled a long-standing planning dispute with Wokingham Borough Council over unauthorised expansion of the site.

They included a black and white bull called Bully, which was bought by retired businessman Gordon McDowell, from Hurley for £650.

Mr McDowell said: “I already have models of stags, giraffes, a hog and a wolf hound in my large garden but I wouldn’t describe myself as a collector.”

Val Vernon, from Emmbrook, paid £325 for a model cow, which she had hired eight years ago for her daughter Nina’s wedding.

She said: “It was prominently positioned outside the reception marquee at the wedding and was a big talking point.

“When I realised it was coming up for auction I decided to buy it.

“We will take it back to the farm at Warwick where our daughter and her husband still live. You can’t put money on sentiment.”

Deborah Richardson, who runs a Pilates studio in Sonning, paid £430 for a model of a brown cow as a joint birthday present for herself and her husband Will.

Sheeplands general manager Andy Sherwood, who conducted the auction, said he was pleased with the amount raised.