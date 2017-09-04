Monday, 04 September 2017

Music day

THE annual concert at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave will be held on Saturday, November 18.

Music @ St Mary’s will feature the group Apollo 5 and local musicians.

Tickets will be on sale after each of the weekly 10.30am services on Sundays from September 25 or by emailing
tickets@pursuitnha.com from September 26.

