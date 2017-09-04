Monday, 04 September 2017

Village fayre

THIS year’s Remenham fayre will take place on Sunday.

A dog show, fairground games, tug of war, produce show, barbecue and children’s activities will be among the attractions at the event, which will be held at the parish hall from 2pm to 5pm.

The fayre is raising money towards the maintenance of the hall. Visitors are invited to donate items for the white elephant stall and fruit, veget ables, jams and cakes for the produce stall. These can be left at the hall from 10am.

