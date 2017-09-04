Monday, 04 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Disabled regatta

THE eighth annual Henley Regatta for the Disabled will be held tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 4pm.

The event is a fun day for less-abled bodied people of all ages to enjoy land and river-based activities with their carers, families and friends.

It features dragon boat racing and bell boating as well as attractions in the paddock at Phyllis Court Club, off Marlow Road.

Rivertime, a specially adapted boat with wheelchair access, will be running free trips all day.

There will also be adapted bicycles, a wheelchair assault course and a fully-accessible climbing wall as well as face-painting, an animal petting zoo, live music from Sam Brown’s Famous Ukulele Band and workshops in papercraft, jewellery making, knitting and braiding.

Helene Raynsford, who won gold in the women’s single sculls at the 2008 Paralympics, will attend the event.

The bell boats are supplied by Rivertime Accessible Boating at Bisham Abbey.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33