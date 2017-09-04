Busy road half shut for works

A LANE of a busy road into Henley will be shut next week to allow water mains to be replaced.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place on White Hill from Monday as Thames Water carries out the work to install plastic pipes which are less likely to leak or burst.

The work is expected to take about seven weeks and will involve the closure of 800m of the westbound lane heading into Henley.

The company has warned residents and businesses in the area in writing.

A similar project is currently taking place in Crazies Hill, where the main road in the village has been closed.

Project manager Jon Wickens said: “Although we appreciate our work will cause some delays, feedback from our customers is they want to see us investing money and upgrading our ageing network of pipes to reduce leaks and bursts.

“They want reliable water supplies that are fit for the future so it’s vital we replace the old pipes.

“The work we’ve already done on Crazies Hill in recent weeks has gone really well and once we’re done on White Hill we’ll be moving in to other parts of the area.”

Further work to upgrade the water pipes under Remenham Hill and Aston Lane is planned for later this year and early in 2018.