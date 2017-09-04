Garden party

More than 150 people visited the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed when it opened the gardens to the public.

Visitors could explore the grounds and visit stalls selling plants, books and refreshments.

There was a display about the history of the charity and Joyce Grove.

Many visitors were relatives of people who had been cared for at the hospice, including one family from Shanghai.

The event made more than £940.

Gemma Wise, senior community fund-raiser for the charity, said: “We were privileged to hear numerous stories of wonderful care given to loved ones by our hospice as well as greeting people who had never visited before.

The weather was ideal for people to relax on our beautiful hospice lawns. There was a fantastic turnout and we’d like to thank all who came.”

Photo: Annalise, nine, Rupert, five, and Madaline Slatter, 13, with Charlie the dog