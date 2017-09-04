Monday, 04 September 2017

Showtime

More than 30 children took part in a performance of Roald Dahl’s Matilda at Trinity Hall in in Henley.

The young members of Steph’s Dancing Divas and Dudes sang and danced in front of parents.

Steph Maxwell, who runs the group, said: “It was a great success with 34 children aged from five to 11 and all from local primary schools working really hard for five days, learning dance routines, the script and songs in only 15 hours altogether.

The parents that came to watch the show on the final day said it was like the West End coming to Henley!”

The show raised £115 for the British Lung Foundation through bucket collections. The children are pictured striking the “Matilda pose”

