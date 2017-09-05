How do you like my haircut, mum?

A MAN had his head shaved to raise money for the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.

Chef Ben Hancock, whose mother Tracey Hancock is the charity’s head of fund-raising, was shorn by Darren Pauluk, a stylist at the Barbershop Group salon in Duke Street, Henley, on Friday.

Mr Pauluk used a pair of clippers set at the lowest possible grade of zero before clipping off any small remnants with a precision tool that shaves as close as a cut-throat razor.

Mr Hancock, 25, of Berkshire Road, Henley, was watched and cheered on by his mother and a group of friends from Harpsden Cricket Club, for whom he plays. He came up with the idea after damaging an Achilles tendon during a game which meant he was unable to take part in this year’s Thames Path Challenge.

Last year, he was part of a team that completed the 62-mile trek from Putney to Henley in just under 18½ hours, raising £2,600 for Sue Ryder and £1,400 for the Alzheimers Society.

His efforts this time have so far raised £700 and the salon provided his haircut free of charge. Mr Hancock, who works at the Treetops Nursery in Station Road, said: “My friends dared me to do it and it was something completely different from last year, so I thought, ‘why not?’

“I’ve raised a lot of money, which is the most important thing, but I’m not sure I’ll keep this look even though it would be very low maintenance.

“Some people suggested that I take the beard off as well but I think that would have been a step too far.

“My head feels a lot colder but my beard is keeping my chin warm, so it’s like having an upside-down head! I might need to start putting sun cream on my scalp until it grows back.

“I’m just glad to have supported a very worthwhile charity once again. The Nettlebed hospice has looked after a few of my friends’ parents and the care they provide is second to none.”

And what did his mother think of his new look? Mrs Hancock said: “It’s a pretty mad thing to do but it’s also very brave and I’m extremely proud of Ben. Everyone at the hospice is very grateful for his support.”

To sponsor Mr Hancock, visit www.justgiving.com/ben-hancockheadshave