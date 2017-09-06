Wednesday, 06 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Henley street shut after lorry hits tree

Henley street shut after lorry hits tree

A HENLEY street has been shut by police this afternoon (September 6) after a lorry became stuck on an overhanging tree branch.

The Argos delivery vehicle was driving around parked cars in Hop Gardens when it struck the branch, which is part of a tree on the Friar Park estate, at about 1.30pm. The bodywork buckled and the branch was partly embedded in the front corner of the roof.

Fire crews were called out to check that the tree was not at risk of collapse and they confirmed it was safe. Now the estate's management team have called out a tree surgeon to cut the branch down safely. 

The road is expected to re-open in a few hours.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33