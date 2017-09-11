Not such bright idea

Unsightly railway gantries may have to stay after all
Monday, 11 September 2017
NEW LED street lights in Wargrave are concerning villagers — because they are doing too good a job.
Locals have complained that the lights installed by Wokingham Borough Council East View Road are too bright.
Wargrave parish clerk Stephen Hedges promises the lights will be “turned down” after a couple of weeks, adding: “They are very controllable and can all be individually programmed now.”
If that doesn’t work, the council can organise shades — honestly!
