Not such bright idea

NEW LED street lights in Wargrave are concerning villagers — because they are doing too good a job.

Locals have complained that the lights installed by Wokingham Borough Council East View Road are too bright.

Wargrave parish clerk Stephen Hedges promises the lights will be “turned down” after a couple of weeks, adding: “They are very controllable and can all be individually programmed now.”

If that doesn’t work, the council can organise shades — honestly!